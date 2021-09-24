September 24, 2021
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to get closer to clinching a playoff berth when they play their rival Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night.
The Cardinals have been red-hot as they come into their series with the Cubs, winners of 12 in a row. That streak has vaulted St. Louis from out of the playoffs to comfortably in the lead for the second wild card in the National League.

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Cardinals at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis has swept the Mets, Padres and Brewers during this stretch. The Cardinals' recent success has come against teams that are also in the playoff race, which makes their run that much more impressive.

The Cardinals play the Cubs in seven of their last ten games of the season. Chicago has struggled since they traded away their stars over the summer, but the Cubs have seen some good play from their younger players. 

Patrick Wisdom recently broke the rookie record for home runs when he launched his 27th home run against the Brewers last Sunday.

As the Cardinals inch closer to clinching a playoff spot, the Cubs will try and play spoiler in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
MLB

