Anybody that follows baseball knows how heated the rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals can get. That rivalry begins another chapter Friday as the Cubs and Cardinals meet in a must-watch four-game series.
How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:
Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021
Game Time: 2 p.m. EST
TV Channel: ESPN
You can live stream the Cardinals at Cubs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
St. Louis enters the series locked in a heated race for the second wild card in the National League.
Coming into Friday's doubleheader, the Cardinals (83-69) have a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild-card berth. That could change quickly if they falter against the Cubs. Chicago is just 67-85 this season, but they have a lot of young talent that could create trouble for St. Louis.
St. Louis is coming off a four-game sweep over the Brewers. On the other side of the diamond, the Cubs just were swept by the Twins in a two-game series.
In the series opener Friday, the Cardinals will start J.A. Happ (4-2, 4.33 ERA). The Cubs will give the starting nod to Justin Steele (3-3, 4.20 ERA).
Regional restrictions may apply.