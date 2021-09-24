September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs will look to play the role of spoiler against the Cardinals in an NL Central rivalry match Friday afternoon.
Author:

Anybody that follows baseball knows how heated the rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals can get. That rivalry begins another chapter Friday as the Cubs and Cardinals meet in a must-watch four-game series.

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Cardinals at Cubs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis enters the series locked in a heated race for the second wild card in the National League.

Coming into Friday's doubleheader, the Cardinals (83-69) have a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild-card berth. That could change quickly if they falter against the Cubs. Chicago is just 67-85 this season, but they have a lot of young talent that could create trouble for St. Louis.

St. Louis is coming off a four-game sweep over the Brewers. On the other side of the diamond, the Cubs just were swept by the Twins in a two-game series.

In the series opener Friday, the Cardinals will start J.A. Happ (4-2, 4.33 ERA). The Cubs will give the starting nod to Justin Steele (3-3, 4.20 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.


MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs


