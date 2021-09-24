The Cubs will look to play the role of spoiler against the Cardinals in an NL Central rivalry match Friday afternoon.

Anybody that follows baseball knows how heated the rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals can get. That rivalry begins another chapter Friday as the Cubs and Cardinals meet in a must-watch four-game series.

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

St. Louis enters the series locked in a heated race for the second wild card in the National League.

Coming into Friday's doubleheader, the Cardinals (83-69) have a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild-card berth. That could change quickly if they falter against the Cubs. Chicago is just 67-85 this season, but they have a lot of young talent that could create trouble for St. Louis.

St. Louis is coming off a four-game sweep over the Brewers. On the other side of the diamond, the Cubs just were swept by the Twins in a two-game series.

In the series opener Friday, the Cardinals will start J.A. Happ (4-2, 4.33 ERA). The Cubs will give the starting nod to Justin Steele (3-3, 4.20 ERA).

