The Cardinals go for their 15th win in a row Saturday when they play the Cubs in the midst of the NL wild-card race.

St. Louis swept a doubleheader Friday against the Cubs to extend their winning streak to 14 games. The wins also extended their lead for the second wild-card spot to five games with just eight games to play.

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The winning streak for the Cardinals were just 69-68 and had lost four in a row on Sept. 7. Since then, they have won 16 of their last 17 games and went from an afterthought in the playoff hunt to being in control of the last wild-card position.

They will look to extend their streak Saturday afternoon when they play a Cubs team that has lost 11 of its last 13 games. Chicago has shown fight during the stretch but its pitching has struggled.

They struggled again Friday, giving up 20 runs in just 14 innings during the doubleheader.

The Cubs look to stop the Cardinals streak when they send Adrian Sampson to the mound. Chicago has won three of his last four starts.

St. Louis will go with Jon Lester as its starting pitcher. Lester was dealt to the Cardinals at the trade deadline after signing with the Nationals in the offseason. St. Louis has won five of his nine starts since joining the team.

