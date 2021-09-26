September 26, 2021
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look for their 16th straight win and a sweep of the Cubs when they play at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

St. Louis stayed red-hot when they came back to beat the Cubs on Saturday for their 15th straight win. The win kept their lead over the Phillies at five games for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Cardinals at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals look for a four-game sweep of the Cubs on Sunday after sweeping a doubleheader on Friday and their win on Saturday. St. Louis came back from a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the seventh and ninth innings to pick up the 8-5 win.

Chicago continues to show fight, but once again their pitching has failed them. 

The Cubs will look to stop the Cardinals' win streak on Sunday and will turn to Keegan Thompson on the mound. Thompson has started just five games this year for the Cubs and they have won his last two.

The Cardinals will look to take a step closer to clinching the last wild-card spot with a win on Sunday. St. Louis could clinch a tie for the last wild-card position with a win and a Phillies loss on Sunday, and could wrap up the spot as early as Tuesday if they can win their next two games.

St. Louis will go with Jack Woodford on Sunday looking to extend their streak. The Cardinals have won his last three starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

