How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

The Cardinals and Mets will both fight for their postseason lives in a key matchup Wednesday night.

Heading into the third and final game of the intriguing series between the Cardinals and Mets, both teams are still fighting for their playoff lives. Both teams are currently in play for the second wild card spot in the National League, with St. Louis currently holding that position.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

While the Cardinals are currently in the playoff picture, the Mets are still four games back. In the NL East, New York is now trailing the Atlanta Braves by 5 1/2 games.

In the first two games of this series, the Cardinals took both wins. Yesterday, they defeated the Mets by a final score of 7-6. St. Louis was led by outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who hit his 26th home run of the season to go along with three RBIs. The Mets saw Javier Báez hit his 31st home run of the year and drive in two RBIs.

All of that being said, this is a big game for both teams involved, and fans will not want to miss it.

This should be a very interesting game between two playoff hopefuls. The Mets have a long way to go in order to get back into the mix, while the Cardinals currently have a spot and need to keep winning to hold on to it.

With such a big game on the line, the Cardinals will start veteran star Jon Lester (5-6, 4.75 ERA) on the mound. For the Mets, Tylor Megill (3-4 record, 4.06 ERA) will get the starting nod. Lester may not have a great record this season, but he's still the kind of guy you want on the mound in a pivotal matchup.

