How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Braves at Padres

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod features the defending World Series champ Braves taking on the Padres.

The success of the ManningCast for Monday Night Football has prompted baseball to take the same idea with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay for Sunday Night Baseball.

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two will call the game on ESPN2 alongside the normal telecast on ESPN and will feature fantasy baseball talk, special guests and new analysis tied to the game.

On Sunday night, it will feature the defending World Series champs looking to win its third straight game.

The Braves lost the opener of the four-game set with the Padres 12-1 but have bounced back with consecutive 5-2 wins on Friday and Saturday.

The back-to-back wins have moved the Braves back to .500 on the year at 5-5. Atlanta will be looking to get above the mark for the first time since starting the year 2-1.

The Padres are also 5-5 but started the year 4-1 and have now lost four of their last five, including the last two to the Braves.

San Diego is looking to compete with the top of the NL West this year but will need to play better than they have lately if it wants to keep pace with the Giants and Dodgers.

The Padres wrap up their series with the Braves on Sunday and then play six more games at home against the Reds and Dodgers before hitting the road for an eight-game road trip.

