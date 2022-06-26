How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Braves at Dodgers

The rubber match is set for the finale of this series between the Dodgers and Braves. Kay-Rod guests include Ice Cube, Albert Puljos and Tony Danza on Sunday.

The Kay-Rod duo returns to the booth on ESPN2 for a rematch of the 2021 NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves. Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, two mainstays for the Yankees, host their broadcast for Sunday Night Baseball for the first time this month and since May 1.

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The guest lineup boasts a diverse set of interviews. Guests will include rapper, actor and Big3 founder Ice Cube. Then actor, Yankees fan and Brooklyn native Tony Danza will join the show. The Machine and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is next in the lineup. Then, there will be a former Dodger Steve Garvey and former Brave Jeff Francoeur.

The Dodgers won game one handily 4-1 on the back of Trae and Justin Turner before the Braves bounced back on Saturday, winning 5-3 with the help of a two-run moon shot from Marcell Ozuna in the eighth. Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers today in the rubber match. Gonsolin has a 9-0 record which is tied for first in the league with a 1.58 ERA. The Braves will start Spencer Strider who is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA.

