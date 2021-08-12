Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresh off of a 20-8 win over the Rays, the Red Sox will look to win the series in the rubber match on Thursday afternoon.
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are not the most friendly rivals in the American League East. Over the last three days, the two teams have faced off in what could end up being an important series when it's all said and done. So far, the Rays won the first game of the series and the Red Sox won the second.

Heading into game three on Thursday afternoon, the Red Sox are flying high. They pummeled the Rays in game two, winning by a final score of 20-8.

In that blowout, the Red Sox were led by infielder Bobby Dalbec, who drove in five runs. Xander Bogaerts cranked his 17th home run of the season and drove in four runs as well. Also, Boston received a big game from Hunter Renfroe, with a four-RBI performance.

As for the Rays, their main bright spot was a four-RBI and one home run performance from outfielder Brett Phillips. However, their pitching was obviously an absolute disaster.

Looking ahead to the third and final game of this series, the Red Sox will start Tanner Houck on the mound. He has a 0-2 record so far this season to go along with a 2.45 ERA. Houck has a lot of talent and is much better than his record shows, but Boston needs a brilliant performance from him.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rays will start Drew Rasmussen, who has a 1-0 record and 4.09 ERA this season. Both pitchers are more than capable of putting up a quality start, but they're also both capable of giving up runs.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:10pm ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With the Red Sox sitting four games behind the Rays in the American League East division race, this is a very important game for both teams. This is must-watch baseball between two bitter rivals who are both very much in the running to win the division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
