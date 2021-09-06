How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

The Rays and Red Sox will begin another divisional series on Monday with both teams pushing for playoff positioning.

With the race for the 2021 MLB postseason heating up, both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are teams to keep a close eye on. The American League East division isn't a super close race right now, but the Rays, Red Sox and New York Yankees are all within striking distance of each other with Tampa Bay currently sitting on top.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Rays at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Rays have a 7.5-game lead on the New York Yankees and an eight-game lead on the Red Sox in the division. As for the AL wild card race, the Yankees have the first spot and the Red Sox are three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the second spot.

Needless to say, this is a big game for both teams involved. The Rays will look to extend their lead in the division, while the Red Sox are trying to extend their lead in the wild card chase.

The Red Sox are coming off of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians that saw Boston take two out of three contests. On the other side of the diamond, the Rays took two games out of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

In game one of this series, the Red Sox will start Chris Sale (3-0, 2.53 ERA) on the mound. For the Rays, Ryan Yarbrough (8-4, 4.50 ERA) will get the start.

Regional restrictions may apply.