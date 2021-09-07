How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

Following a crushing loss on Monday, the Red Sox will look to get revenge against the Rays on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the majority of the game on Monday, the Boston Red Sox looked to be headed towards a big-time win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately, the Red Sox crumbled late in the game, giving up the tying run in the top of the ninth inning and two runs in the top of the 10th inning to lose by a final score of 11-10 in 10 innings.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Rays at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Needless to say, that was a heartbreaking way to lose for the Red Sox. Boston is currently entrenched in a bitter fight for the second wild card spot in the American League. Following their loss yesterday, the Red Sox are three games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card position.

In the win, the Rays were led by hard-hitting designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who belted his 28th home run of the season to go along with three RBI's. For the Red Sox, Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs in a losing effort.

Heading into today's game, the Red Sox could really use a win. The Rays, however, will be looking to extend their lead in the AL East even further.

With a big game on the line for the Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 4.88 ERA) will be getting the start on the mound. The Rays, on the other hand, will be starting Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 3.00 ERA).

These two teams are bitter division rivals, which makes this game must-watch TV. However, with so much on the line for the Red Sox, it will be an even more intriguing and entertaining game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.