How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

After losing back-to-back games against the Rays, the Red Sox will look for some revenge Wednesday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays have not hesitated to take care of business in their current series against the Boston Red Sox. In Game 1 of the series, they overcame a big deficit to pick up a win, extending their lead in the American League East division. Then in the second game of the series, the Rays dominated to pick up a 12-7 victory.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston

TV Channel: NESN

Obviously, the Red Sox did not capitalize on their opportunity to make up some ground in the AL East. In fact, their two losses have made the wild card race even tighter.

Coming into this matchup, the Red Sox are now 10 games behind the Rays in the AL East. They are also just two games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card spot. The Red Sox need to find a way to get themselves back in the win column tonight.

In yesterday's matchup, the Rays were led by slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz. He hit his 30th home run of the year and drove in four runs in the win. Bobby Dalbec put together a nice game for the Red Sox in the loss, hitting two home runs and driving in four RBIs.

Tonight, the Red Sox will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.73 ERA) on the mound as their starter. The Rays will start Shane McClanahan (9-5, 3.76 ERA).

