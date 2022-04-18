Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks will start for Chicago, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Rays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (42 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Rays' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs lead baseball with a .281 batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 44.
  • The Cubs get on base at a .364 clip, best in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .444 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .630.
  • Wander Franco is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • Franco is 171st in homers and 52nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Brandon Lowe has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Manuel Margot leads the Rays with a team-high batting average of .367.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .400 with four home runs and 11 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks third in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has eight hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .607 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 20th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 120th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Villar has nine hits this season and a slash line of .474/.500/.579.
  • Frank Schwindel has nine hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

W 9-3

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
