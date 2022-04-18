Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks will start for Chicago, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Rays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (42 total, 4.7 per game).

The Rays' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cubs lead baseball with a .281 batting average.

The Cubs have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 44.

The Cubs get on base at a .364 clip, best in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Ji-Man Choi is batting .444 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .630.

Wander Franco is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.

Franco is 171st in homers and 52nd in RBI so far this year.

Brandon Lowe has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Manuel Margot leads the Rays with a team-high batting average of .367.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .400 with four home runs and 11 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks third in homers and fourth in RBI.

Willson Contreras has eight hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .607 this season.

Contreras ranks 20th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 120th in RBI.

Jonathan Villar has nine hits this season and a slash line of .474/.500/.579.

Frank Schwindel has nine hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox W 9-3 Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home

Regional restrictions apply.