Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. Matt Wisler will start for Tampa Bay, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.248).
  • The Rays have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (44 total runs).
  • The Rays are 11th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .277 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 48.
  • The Cubs have the best on-base percentage (.357) in baseball this year.

Rays Impact Players

  • The Rays are lead in runs batted in by Ji-Man Choi with a mark of seven, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .409.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Choi is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Wander Franco has four doubles, a triple and a walk while hitting .342.
  • Franco ranks 179th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brandon Lowe has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Manuel Margot has a double and three walks while hitting .355.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .429 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .436 on the year.
  • Among all major league batters, Schwindel is 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.333/.531 this season for the Cubs.
  • Jonathan Villar is batting .450 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .550 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

W 9-3

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
