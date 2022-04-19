Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. Matt Wisler will start for Tampa Bay, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.
Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.248).
- The Rays have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (44 total runs).
- The Rays are 11th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .277 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 48.
- The Cubs have the best on-base percentage (.357) in baseball this year.
Rays Impact Players
- The Rays are lead in runs batted in by Ji-Man Choi with a mark of seven, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .409.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Choi is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Wander Franco has four doubles, a triple and a walk while hitting .342.
- Franco ranks 179th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Brandon Lowe has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Manuel Margot has a double and three walks while hitting .355.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .429 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .436 on the year.
- Among all major league batters, Schwindel is 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.333/.531 this season for the Cubs.
- Jonathan Villar is batting .450 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .550 this season.
Rays and Cubs Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Athletics
L 6-3
Home
4/15/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/16/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
4/17/2022
White Sox
W 9-3
Away
4/18/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
4/19/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/20/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/23/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
L 9-6
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
