Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. Matt Wisler will start for Tampa Bay, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.248).

The Rays have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (44 total runs).

The Rays are 11th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .277 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 48.

The Cubs have the best on-base percentage (.357) in baseball this year.

Rays Impact Players

The Rays are lead in runs batted in by Ji-Man Choi with a mark of seven, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .409.

Including all hitters in MLB, Choi is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Wander Franco has four doubles, a triple and a walk while hitting .342.

Franco ranks 179th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.

Brandon Lowe has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Manuel Margot has a double and three walks while hitting .355.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .429 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .436 on the year.

Among all major league batters, Schwindel is 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is slashing .250/.333/.531 this season for the Cubs.

Jonathan Villar is batting .450 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .550 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox W 9-3 Away 4/18/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Mariners - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home

