Apr 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) after he hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and Ian Happ will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rays' .251 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Rays have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (50 total runs).

The Rays are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 53.

The Cubs have an OBP of .349 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the Rays with seven runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .372.

Including all batters in the majors, Franco's home runs rank him 76th, and his RBI tally ranks him 30th.

Ji-Man Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with seven runs batted in.

Lowe has been solid source of run production for the Rays with three long balls and seven runs batted in.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .273 with two doubles and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in batting average (.414), home runs (four) and runs batted in (11) this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has 11 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Schwindel ranks 26th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 50th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .556 this season.

Willson Contreras has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .486 on the year.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox W 9-3 Away 4/18/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 4/19/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Mariners - Home 4/27/2022 Mariners - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away

