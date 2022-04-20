Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) after he hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and Ian Happ will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .251 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (50 total runs).
  • The Rays are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 53.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .349 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads the Rays with seven runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .372.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Franco's home runs rank him 76th, and his RBI tally ranks him 30th.
  • Ji-Man Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with seven runs batted in.
  • Lowe has been solid source of run production for the Rays with three long balls and seven runs batted in.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .273 with two doubles and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in batting average (.414), home runs (four) and runs batted in (11) this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has 11 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Schwindel ranks 26th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 50th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .556 this season.
  • Willson Contreras has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .486 on the year.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

W 9-3

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18111836
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
