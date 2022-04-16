How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and Randy Arozarena will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rays had a team batting average of .243 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

The Rays scored 857 runs last season, which ranked second in MLB.

The Rays were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.

Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.

Yasmani Grandal hit .240 with an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Tigers W 10-1 Away 4/12/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays - Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home 4/18/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home

