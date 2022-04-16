How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and Randy Arozarena will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Rays had a team batting average of .243 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Rays scored 857 runs last season, which ranked second in MLB.
  • The Rays were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.
  • Anderson posted a .309 average with 61 RBI.
  • Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.
  • Yasmani Grandal hit .240 with an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Tigers

W 10-1

Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
