How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Brandon Lowe among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
  • Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Rays had a team batting average of .243 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Rays were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 857 total runs last season.
  • The Rays were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert has swatted a team- leading two home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Robert's home runs place him 19th, and his RBI tally puts him 104th.
  • Anderson's .440 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Anderson ranks 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Rays Impact Players

  • Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.
  • Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

