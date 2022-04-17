How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Tim Anderson and Brandon Lowe among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox had the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Last season the White Sox scored the seventh-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

Last year the White Sox ranked third in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rays had a team batting average of .243 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

The Rays were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 857 total runs last season.

The Rays were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert has swatted a team- leading two home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Robert's home runs place him 19th, and his RBI tally puts him 104th.

Anderson's .440 batting average is a team-high mark.

Anderson ranks 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.

Jose Abreu is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Rays Impact Players

Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays - Home 4/18/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home

