The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Harold Ramirez for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Rays are 23rd in the league with a .231 batting average.

The Rays have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (210 total runs).

The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 178 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a mark of .266.

Among all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs rank him 175th, and his RBI tally puts him 210th.

Manuel Margot has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 23 runs batted in.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Ramirez is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .250 this season with a team-high six home runs and 22 RBI.

Abreu's home run total puts him 61st in the big leagues, and he ranks 91st in RBI.

Robert is slugging .441 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 19 runs.

Robert is currently 61st in homers and 121st in RBI in the major leagues.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.

A.J. Pollock is batting .226 with an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Yankees W 4-2 Home 5/30/2022 Rangers L 9-5 Away 5/31/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away 6/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/2/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away 6/3/2022 White Sox - Home 6/4/2022 White Sox - Home 6/5/2022 White Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/9/2022 Cardinals - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Cubs L 5-1 Home 5/29/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away 6/4/2022 Rays - Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home

