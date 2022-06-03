Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Harold Ramirez for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Rays are 23rd in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Rays have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (210 total runs).
  • The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 178 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a mark of .266.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs rank him 175th, and his RBI tally puts him 210th.
  • Manuel Margot has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 23 runs batted in.
  • Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Ramirez is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .250 this season with a team-high six home runs and 22 RBI.
  • Abreu's home run total puts him 61st in the big leagues, and he ranks 91st in RBI.
  • Robert is slugging .441 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 19 runs.
  • Robert is currently 61st in homers and 121st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with six and runs batted in with 22.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .226 with an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Yankees

W 4-2

Home

5/30/2022

Rangers

L 9-5

Away

5/31/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

6/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

6/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Cubs

L 5-1

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

