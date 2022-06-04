How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yandy Diaz and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Rays rank 23rd in the league with a .231 batting average.
- The Rays rank 18th in runs scored with 216, 4.2 per game.
- The Rays are 26th in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 181 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Diaz paces the Rays with a .271 batting average.
- Diaz is 181st in home runs and 215th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Randy Arozarena has put his power on display as he leads his team with six home runs.
- Arozarena ranks 64th in home runs and 82nd in RBI in the majors.
- Manuel Margot is batting .323 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Harold Ramirez has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .286.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 23.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu is 49th in homers and 82nd in RBI.
- Robert is batting .293 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Robert is 64th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .225 with an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
Rays and White Sox Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Rangers
L 9-5
Away
5/31/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Away
6/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
6/3/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Home
6/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/5/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-3
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
L 6-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
