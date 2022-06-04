How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rays vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Rays rank 23rd in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 18th in runs scored with 216, 4.2 per game.
  • The Rays are 26th in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 181 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz paces the Rays with a .271 batting average.
  • Diaz is 181st in home runs and 215th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Randy Arozarena has put his power on display as he leads his team with six home runs.
  • Arozarena ranks 64th in home runs and 82nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Manuel Margot is batting .323 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Harold Ramirez has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .286.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 23.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu is 49th in homers and 82nd in RBI.
  • Robert is batting .293 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Robert is 64th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .225 with an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Rays and White Sox Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Rangers

L 9-5

Away

5/31/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

6/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

6/3/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

L 6-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

