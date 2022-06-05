How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Jose Abreu to the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 19th in the league with a .236 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (184 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Rays rank 23rd in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
  • The Rays have scored 218 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rays have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23).
  • In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in homers and 83rd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .286 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Robert is 65th in homers and 130th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .286 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Adam Engel has 10 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .248.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .274 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 12 RBI.
  • Diaz ranks 185th in home runs and 218th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in home runs with six while driving in 23 runs and slugging .417.
  • Arozarena is currently 65th in homers and 83rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Manuel Margot has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .312/.380/.438.
  • Harold Ramirez is batting .283 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

L 6-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

6/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

6/3/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Home

6/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
