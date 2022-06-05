How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Jose Abreu to the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The White Sox are 19th in the league with a .236 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (184 total runs).

The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Rays rank 23rd in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

The Rays have scored 218 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23).

In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in homers and 83rd in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .286 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Robert is 65th in homers and 130th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .286 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Adam Engel has 10 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .248.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .274 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 12 RBI.

Diaz ranks 185th in home runs and 218th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in home runs with six while driving in 23 runs and slugging .417.

Arozarena is currently 65th in homers and 83rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Manuel Margot has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .312/.380/.438.

Harold Ramirez is batting .283 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

White Sox and Rays Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays - Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away 6/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/2/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away 6/3/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Home 6/5/2022 White Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/10/2022 Twins - Away 6/11/2022 Twins - Away

