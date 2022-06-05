How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Jose Abreu to the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
White Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats
- The White Sox are 19th in the league with a .236 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (184 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Rays rank 23rd in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- The Rays have scored 218 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23).
- In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 51st in homers and 83rd in RBI.
- Luis Robert is hitting .286 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Robert is 65th in homers and 130th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .286 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Adam Engel has 10 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .248.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .274 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 12 RBI.
- Diaz ranks 185th in home runs and 218th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in home runs with six while driving in 23 runs and slugging .417.
- Arozarena is currently 65th in homers and 83rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Manuel Margot has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .312/.380/.438.
- Harold Ramirez is batting .283 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
White Sox and Rays Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Away
6/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 7-3
Away
6/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-3
Away
6/3/2022
Rays
L 6-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Away
6/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
6/3/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Home
6/4/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Home
6/5/2022
White Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)