Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot take the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
Angels vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angels vs. Rays Batting Stats
- The Angels' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Angels are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (162 total).
- The Angels' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Rays have scored 133 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Angels Impact Players
- Trout has recorded a team- leading batting average of .337, and paces the Angels in long balls with nine.
- Trout's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is 21st in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .364 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Jared Walsh has driven in a team-high 23 runs batted in.
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a .317 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Franco is 51st in homers and 52nd in RBI.
- Margot is a key run producer for Tampa Bay with a .337 average, three homers and 20 RBI.
- Margot is currently 76th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Yandy Diaz is slashing .275/.400/.374 this season for the Rays.
- Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .382.
Angels and Rays Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Nationals
W 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Home
5/8/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
5/9/2022
Rays
W 11-3
Home
5/10/2022
Rays
W 12-0
Home
5/11/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/13/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
W 8-2
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
L 11-3
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
L 12-0
Away
5/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/14/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)