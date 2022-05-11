May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot take the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Angels vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Angels' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Angels are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (162 total).

The Angels' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Rays have scored 133 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rays have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Angels Impact Players

Trout has recorded a team- leading batting average of .337, and paces the Angels in long balls with nine.

Trout's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is 21st in RBI.

Taylor Ward is hitting .364 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Jared Walsh has driven in a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a .317 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Franco is 51st in homers and 52nd in RBI.

Margot is a key run producer for Tampa Bay with a .337 average, three homers and 20 RBI.

Margot is currently 76th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .275/.400/.374 this season for the Rays.

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .382.

Angels and Rays Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Nationals W 3-0 Home 5/7/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Home 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays - Home 5/13/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners W 8-2 Away 5/8/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 5/9/2022 Angels L 11-3 Away 5/10/2022 Angels L 12-0 Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/14/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/15/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/16/2022 Tigers - Home 5/17/2022 Tigers - Home

