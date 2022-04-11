Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Luis Patino will start for Tampa Bay, aiming to shut down Jed Lowrie and company.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays had the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics - Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away

