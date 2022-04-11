Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Luis Patino will start for Tampa Bay, aiming to shut down Jed Lowrie and company.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays had the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
  • Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
  • Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.
  • Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Phillies

L 9-5

Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Canadiens

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
kentucky women
WNBA

How to Watch 2022 WNBA Draft

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Golf Course
College Golf

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
CUSE LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies

By Christine Brown16 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rays

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy