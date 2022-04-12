Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Adam Oller will start for Oakland, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays ranked 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.
  • Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.
  • Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.
  • Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Phillies

L 9-5

Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
