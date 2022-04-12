Apr 11, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Adam Oller will start for Oakland, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays ranked 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.

Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics - Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away

