How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Tony Kemp among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays ranked 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.
  • Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Rays' .321 on-base percentage was 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
  • Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
  • Elvis Andrus finished last season with three home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .243.
  • Sean Murphy collected 85 hits, posted an OBP of .306 and a .405 SLG.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Phillies

L 9-5

Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
