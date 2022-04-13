How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Tony Kemp among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rays ranked 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.
- Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
- Last year the Rays' .321 on-base percentage was 10th-best in baseball.
- The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
- Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.
- Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
- Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.
Athletics Impact Players
- Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
- Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
- Elvis Andrus finished last season with three home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .243.
- Sean Murphy collected 85 hits, posted an OBP of .306 and a .405 SLG.
Rays and Athletics Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
Orioles
W 5-3
Home
4/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-0
Home
4/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/12/2022
Athletics
W 9-8
Home
4/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Phillies
L 9-5
Away
4/9/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)