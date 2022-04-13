How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Tony Kemp among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays ranked 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays' .321 on-base percentage was 10th-best in baseball.

The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.

Elvis Andrus finished last season with three home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .243.

Sean Murphy collected 85 hits, posted an OBP of .306 and a .405 SLG.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home

