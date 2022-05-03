How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

May 1, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) slides at home during the second inning against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Oakland Coliseum against Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays rank ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.

The Rays rank 17th in runs scored with 90, 4.1 per game.

The Rays rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 84 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .277.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .313.

Of all hitters in MLB, Franco's home runs rank him 23rd, and his RBI tally puts him 28th.

Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .298.

Diaz ranks 155th in homers and 230th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Brandon Lowe is batting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Taylor Walls is batting .256 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.

Neuse's home run total puts him 82nd in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .210.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy is 23rd in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Tony Kemp is slashing .247/.333/.274 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .288. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/28/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away

