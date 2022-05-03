How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) slides at home during the second inning against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Oakland Coliseum against Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays rank ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 17th in runs scored with 90, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 84 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .277.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Franco's home runs rank him 23rd, and his RBI tally puts him 28th.
  • Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .298.
  • Diaz ranks 155th in homers and 230th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Brandon Lowe is batting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Taylor Walls is batting .256 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
  • Neuse's home run total puts him 82nd in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .210.
  • Among all major league hitters, Murphy is 23rd in home runs and 21st in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .247/.333/.274 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .288. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

W 6-1

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

L 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

L 9-3

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
