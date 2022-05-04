How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

May 2, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot (13) slides safely home past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) on a single by Mike Zunino during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Yandy Diaz for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays' .242 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Rays rank 12th in runs scored with 96, 4.2 per game.

The Rays' .313 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 20th in the league with 85 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .270.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the squad with a batting average of .322, while pacing the Rays in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 14.

Franco ranks 24th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Diaz is hitting .306 with two doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Diaz is 84th in homers and 201st in RBI in the majors.

Brandon Lowe is batting .184 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Manuel Margot has three doubles and six walks while batting .286.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .310 batting average.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Neuse ranks 84th in homers and 31st in RBI.

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 14.

Murphy is 24th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 21st in RBI.

Tony Kemp is slashing .234/.318/.260 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .277 to go with a slugging percentage of .297 this season.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.