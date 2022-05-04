How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .247 batting average.
  • The Rays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Rays' .316 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 92 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .273.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads the squad with a batting average of .319, and leads the Rays in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 14.
  • Franco ranks 28th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .318.
  • Diaz ranks 89th in home runs and 180th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Manuel Margot is batting .294 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .189 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.329) this season.
  • Neuse is 89th in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • Murphy ranks 28th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.318/.260.
  • Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Twins

W 6-1

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

L 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

L 9-3

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18198935
MLB

