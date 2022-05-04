How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .247 batting average.

The Rays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rays' .316 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 92 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .273.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the squad with a batting average of .319, and leads the Rays in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 14.

Franco ranks 28th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .318.

Diaz ranks 89th in home runs and 180th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Manuel Margot is batting .294 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .189 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.329) this season.

Neuse is 89th in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.

Murphy ranks 28th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.318/.260.

Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home

