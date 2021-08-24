How to Watch Rays at Phillies

The Rays and Phillies will open a two-game interleague series in Philadelphia as the postseason race heats up.

The Phillies and Rays both are vying for postseason berths in their respective leagues as they head into the first game of their two-game series in Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay leads the AL East by four games, while Philadelphia sit 4.5 games back of the first-place Braves in the NL East. The Phillies also sit 4.5 games back in the NL Wild Card chase.

The Phillies are set to start Ranger Suárez (5-4, 1.47 ERA) on the mound. He will go up against Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 3.30 ERA).

Entering the series against Tampa Bay, the Phillies won two out of three games against the stumbling San Diego Padres. Tampa Bay comes into the series after winning two out of three against the Chicago White Sox.

