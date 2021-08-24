How to Watch Rays at Phillies

August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays and Phillies will open a two-game interleague series in Philadelphia as the postseason race heats up.
Author:

The Phillies and Rays both are vying for postseason berths in their respective leagues as they head into the first game of their two-game series in Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay leads the AL East by four games, while Philadelphia sit 4.5 games back of the first-place Braves in the NL East. The Phillies also sit 4.5 games back in the NL Wild Card chase.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the Rays at Phillies game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial! 

The Phillies are set to start Ranger Suárez (5-4, 1.47 ERA) on the mound. He will go up against Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 3.30 ERA).

Entering the series against Tampa Bay, the Phillies won two out of three games against the stumbling San Diego Padres. Tampa Bay comes into the series after winning two out of three against the Chicago White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
24
2021

Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm vs. Lynx

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Aces vs. Sun

Tina Charles
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks vs. Mystics

Minnesota Twins Jorge Polanco
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks Madison Bumgarner
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Phillies

jonquel-jones
SI Guide

Watch the WNBA’s Top Four Teams Face Off

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy