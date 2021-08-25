How to Watch Rays at Phillies

August 25, 2021
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will look to bounce back in Game 2 against the Rays on Tuesday.
Author:

Both the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays are locked into a heated race for the MLB postseason in their respective divisions. 

The Phillies enter Tuesday's action with a 63-62 record and are 5 1/2 games out of the wild-card spots, while also being 4 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. The Rays are 78-48 and four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the Rays at Phillies game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game of this series, the Rays were able to come through with a big 3-1 win. Nelson Cruz led the way with two RBIs. The Phillies couldn't get going offensively, with first baseman Brad Miller knocking in the only run of the game.

On the outside looking in, the Phillies have to pick up a win. A loss doesn't spell the end of their season, but they cannot afford to fall further behind in the division or the wild card race at this point.

With a big win needed in this one, the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler (10-8 record, 2.77 ERA) on the mound. Wheeler has put together a quality season, and Philadelphia always feels good about its chances with him pitching.

For the Rays, a starter has not yet been announced.

Make sure to tune into this one as both teams are gunning for playoff positioning. The Phillies are in a relatively desperate situation and need to pull out a win to even this two-game series at one win apiece.

Regional restrictions may apply.



