Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rays are 23rd in the majors with a .232 batting average.
- The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, four per game).
- The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 253 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Diaz leads the Rays with a .263 batting average.
- In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 235th in homers and 247th in RBI.
- Randy Arozarena is batting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Arozarena is 98th in homers and 83rd in RBI in the majors.
- Ji-Man Choi has a team-best 34 runs batted in.
- Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .301.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 23 runs.
- Reynolds is 39th in home runs and 155th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.264) and runs batted in (24) this season.
- Overall, Hayes ranks 235th in homers and 146th in RBI this year.
- Vogelbach is slashing .220/.310/.410 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .429.
Rays and Pirates Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/19/2022
Orioles
L 2-1
Away
6/20/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
6/21/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Home
6/22/2022
Yankees
L 5-4
Home
6/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/25/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
W 12-1
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
24
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)