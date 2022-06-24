Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays are 23rd in the majors with a .232 batting average.
  • The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, four per game).
  • The Rays' .295 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 253 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz leads the Rays with a .263 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 235th in homers and 247th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena is batting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Arozarena is 98th in homers and 83rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Ji-Man Choi has a team-best 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .301.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 23 runs.
  • Reynolds is 39th in home runs and 155th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.264) and runs batted in (24) this season.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 235th in homers and 146th in RBI this year.
  • Vogelbach is slashing .220/.310/.410 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .429.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/19/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
