How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (282 total, 4.0 per game).
  • The Rays' .294 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 256 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz leads the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .258.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Diaz ranks 237th in homers and 247th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena is batting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Arozarena is 100th in home runs and 83rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Ji-Man Choi has driven in a team-high 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 23 runs.
  • Reynolds is 39th in homers and 156th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .264 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
  • Hayes is 237th in homers and 150th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 25 while batting .259 with eight home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .401 on the year.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs down a seventh inning fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Rays

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
2022 KPMG Womens PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy