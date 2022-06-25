How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (282 total, 4.0 per game).

The Rays' .294 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 256 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .258.

Including all hitters in the majors, Diaz ranks 237th in homers and 247th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Arozarena is 100th in home runs and 83rd in RBI in the majors.

Ji-Man Choi has driven in a team-high 34 runs batted in.

Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 23 runs.

Reynolds is 39th in homers and 156th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .264 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.

Hayes is 237th in homers and 150th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 25 while batting .259 with eight home runs.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .401 on the year.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 6/20/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 6/21/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Home 6/22/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Home 6/24/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Pirates - Home 6/26/2022 Pirates - Home 6/28/2022 Brewers - Home 6/29/2022 Brewers - Home 6/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs L 14-5 Home 6/23/2022 Cubs W 8-7 Home 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home

