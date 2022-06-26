How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
  • The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (288 total, 4.1 per game).
  • The Rays are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 261 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .307.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Arozarena's home runs rank him 101st, and his RBI tally ranks him 75th.
  • Diaz is batting .257 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Diaz is 241st in homers and 247th in RBI.
  • Ji-Man Choi leads the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez is hitting .305 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 24 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally is 152nd.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .264 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Hayes is 241st in home runs and 152nd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .254 average, eight homers and 25 RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .211 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

W 6-5

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
