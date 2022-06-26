How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rays have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (288 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Rays are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 261 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .307.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Arozarena's home runs rank him 101st, and his RBI tally ranks him 75th.
- Diaz is batting .257 to lead the lineup.
- Including all MLB hitters, Diaz is 241st in homers and 247th in RBI.
- Ji-Man Choi leads the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
- Harold Ramirez is hitting .305 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 24 runs.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally is 152nd.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .264 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Hayes is 241st in home runs and 152nd in RBI.
- Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .254 average, eight homers and 25 RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is batting .211 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
Rays and Pirates Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
6/21/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Home
6/22/2022
Yankees
L 5-4
Home
6/24/2022
Pirates
W 4-3
Home
6/25/2022
Pirates
W 6-5
Home
6/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
26
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
