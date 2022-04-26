Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ji-Man Choi and J.P. Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Rays are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (71 total).
- The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 77 total runs this season.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco leads the Rays with three home runs and 10 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .349.
- Among all batters in the majors, Franco's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally ranks him 26th.
- Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 10 runs batted in.
- Brandon Lowe has three home runs, best in the lineup.
- Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 19 and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.
- In all of the major leagues, France is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Crawford has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .471. He's slugging .574 on the year.
- Crawford is 56th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Eugenio Suarez has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.359/.527.
- Adam Frazier has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Away
4/20/2022
Cubs
W 8-2
Away
4/22/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Red Sox
W 5-2
Home
4/26/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/27/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/29/2022
Twins
-
Home
4/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/1/2022
Twins
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
