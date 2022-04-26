Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ji-Man Choi and J.P. Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Rays are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (71 total).
  • The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 77 total runs this season.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads the Rays with three home runs and 10 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .349.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Franco's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally ranks him 26th.
  • Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 10 runs batted in.
  • Brandon Lowe has three home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 19 and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.
  • In all of the major leagues, France is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Crawford has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .471. He's slugging .574 on the year.
  • Crawford is 56th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.359/.527.
  • Adam Frazier has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

W 8-2

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

