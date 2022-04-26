Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ji-Man Choi and J.P. Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Rays are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (71 total).

The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 77 total runs this season.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the Rays with three home runs and 10 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .349.

Among all batters in the majors, Franco's home runs rank him 25th, and his RBI tally ranks him 26th.

Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 10 runs batted in.

Brandon Lowe has three home runs, best in the lineup.

Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 19 and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.

In all of the major leagues, France is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.

Crawford has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .471. He's slugging .574 on the year.

Crawford is 56th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Eugenio Suarez has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.359/.527.

Adam Frazier has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Cubs W 8-2 Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mariners - Home 4/27/2022 Mariners - Home 4/28/2022 Mariners - Home 4/29/2022 Twins - Home 4/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/1/2022 Twins - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away

