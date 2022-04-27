Apr 26, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) is congratulated by first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) after hitting a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays are ninth in the league with a .245 batting average.

The Rays rank 13th in runs scored with 75, 4.4 per game.

The Rays are ninth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 85 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.

Franco ranks 11th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ji-Man Choi's .357 batting average paces his team.

Choi ranks 60th in home runs and 33rd in RBI in the majors.

Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .273.

Brandon Lowe has a double, three home runs and eight walks while batting .206.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.368), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, France is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.

Crawford has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .466. He's slugging .559 on the year.

Crawford is currently 60th in home runs and 67th in RBI in the major leagues.

Eugenio Suarez has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.377/.525.

Adam Frazier has 17 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Cubs W 8-2 Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mariners L 8-4 Home 4/27/2022 Mariners - Home 4/28/2022 Mariners - Home 4/29/2022 Twins - Home 4/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/1/2022 Twins - Home 5/2/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away

