Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) is congratulated by first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) after hitting a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays are ninth in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 13th in runs scored with 75, 4.4 per game.
  • The Rays are ninth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 85 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.
  • Franco ranks 11th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ji-Man Choi's .357 batting average paces his team.
  • Choi ranks 60th in home runs and 33rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .273.
  • Brandon Lowe has a double, three home runs and eight walks while batting .206.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.368), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Crawford has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .466. He's slugging .559 on the year.
  • Crawford is currently 60th in home runs and 67th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.377/.525.
  • Adam Frazier has 17 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

W 8-2

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

L 8-4

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

