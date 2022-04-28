How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays' .245 batting average is eighth-best in the league.

The Rays are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (78 total).

The Rays are 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 87.

The Mariners have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Franco leads the squad with a batting average of .319, and leads the Rays in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.

Of all major league hitters, Franco is 22nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ji-Man Choi is batting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Yandy Diaz is batting .271 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .194 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in batting average (.366), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.

In all of baseball, France ranks sixth in homers and second in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 22 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .587 this season.

Overall, Crawford ranks 32nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.

Adam Frazier is slashing .243/.317/.338 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .492 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mariners L 8-4 Home 4/27/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/28/2022 Mariners - Home 4/29/2022 Twins - Home 4/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/1/2022 Twins - Home 5/2/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.