How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .245 batting average is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Rays are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (78 total).
  • The Rays are 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 87.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco leads the squad with a batting average of .319, and leads the Rays in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
  • Of all major league hitters, Franco is 22nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Yandy Diaz is batting .271 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .194 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in batting average (.366), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • In all of baseball, France ranks sixth in homers and second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 22 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .587 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford ranks 32nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .243/.317/.338 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .492 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

L 8-4

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
