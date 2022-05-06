How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to take down Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays' .245 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Rays have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (109 total runs).

The Rays' .315 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 104 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Franco paces the Rays in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14).

Franco ranks 32nd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Diaz is 96th in homers and 191st in RBI in the big leagues.

Manuel Margot paces the Rays' lineup with a .306 batting average.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .194 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.

Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally ranks third.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .364 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.

Overall, Crawford is 32nd in home runs and 94th in RBI this year.

Adam Frazier has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.294/.300.

Eugenio Suarez has 18 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins W 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home

