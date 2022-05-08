How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Drew Rasmussen, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.247).
- The Rays score the fifth-most runs in baseball (121 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rays are eighth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 114 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
- Among all batters in MLB, Franco's home runs rank him 35th, and his RBI tally places him 30th.
- Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Diaz is 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI so far this season.
- Manuel Margot leads the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has racked up a team-best batting average of .312.
- Brandon Lowe is hitting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.
- France's home run total puts him 24th in the big leagues, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
- Crawford is batting .347 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
- Overall, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .490 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 17 RBI.
- Adam Frazier has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .346 on the year.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Athletics
W 6-1
Away
5/3/2022
Athletics
W 10-7
Away
5/4/2022
Athletics
W 3-0
Away
5/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
