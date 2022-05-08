How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Drew Rasmussen, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.247).

The Rays score the fifth-most runs in baseball (121 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rays are eighth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 114 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).

Among all batters in MLB, Franco's home runs rank him 35th, and his RBI tally places him 30th.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Diaz is 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI so far this season.

Manuel Margot leads the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has racked up a team-best batting average of .312.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.

France's home run total puts him 24th in the big leagues, and he ranks fifth in RBI.

Crawford is batting .347 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI this season.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .490 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 17 RBI.

Adam Frazier has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .346 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away

