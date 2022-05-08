How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Drew Rasmussen, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Rays score the fifth-most runs in baseball (121 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rays are eighth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 114 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
  • Among all batters in MLB, Franco's home runs rank him 35th, and his RBI tally places him 30th.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Diaz is 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Manuel Margot leads the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has racked up a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.
  • France's home run total puts him 24th in the big leagues, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
  • Crawford is batting .347 to lead Seattle, while adding four homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .490 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 17 RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .346 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

L 7-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
