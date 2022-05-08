How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 12th in runs scored with 116, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rays have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 129 total runs this season.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has a team-leading 21 runs batted in.

France is 25th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

J.P. Crawford has a club-leading .340 batting average.

Crawford is 39th in homers in baseball and 110th in RBI.

Adam Frazier has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .255.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with six long balls.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .312. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

Franco's home run total puts him 39th in the majors, and he is 34th in RBI.

Manuel Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in with 19 while batting .312 with two homers.

Margot ranks 112th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Yandy Diaz has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .408.

Mariners and Rays Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners W 8-2 Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/14/2022 Blue Jays - Home

