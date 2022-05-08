How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Rays Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 12th in runs scored with 116, 4.1 per game.
- The Mariners are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 129 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has a team-leading 21 runs batted in.
- France is 25th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- J.P. Crawford has a club-leading .340 batting average.
- Crawford is 39th in homers in baseball and 110th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .255.
- Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with six long balls.
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .312. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
- Franco's home run total puts him 39th in the majors, and he is 34th in RBI.
- Manuel Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in with 19 while batting .312 with two homers.
- Margot ranks 112th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Yandy Diaz has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .408.
Mariners and Rays Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Athletics
W 10-7
Away
5/4/2022
Athletics
W 3-0
Away
5/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
W 8-2
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/14/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
