How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mariners rank 12th in runs scored with 116, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rays have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 129 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has a team-leading 21 runs batted in.
  • France is 25th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • J.P. Crawford has a club-leading .340 batting average.
  • Crawford is 39th in homers in baseball and 110th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .255.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with six long balls.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .312. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Franco's home run total puts him 39th in the majors, and he is 34th in RBI.
  • Manuel Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in with 19 while batting .312 with two homers.
  • Margot ranks 112th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Yandy Diaz has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .408.

Mariners and Rays Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

L 7-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

W 8-2

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

