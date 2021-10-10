    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch ALDS Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Red Sox evened the ALDS against the Rays with a win in Game 2 and look to take the lead Sunday as the series shifts to Fenway Park.
    After the Rays shut out the Red Sox in the first game of the ALDS, Tampa Bay looked set to breeze through the series. But Boston's bats came alive in Game 2 in a resounding 14–6 win for the Red Sox.

    The series heads to Fenway Park for Game 3 on Sunday all tied up.

    Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

