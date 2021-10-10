The Red Sox evened the ALDS against the Rays with a win in Game 2 and look to take the lead Sunday as the series shifts to Fenway Park.

After the Rays shut out the Red Sox in the first game of the ALDS, Tampa Bay looked set to breeze through the series. But Boston's bats came alive in Game 2 in a resounding 14–6 win for the Red Sox.

The series heads to Fenway Park for Game 3 on Sunday all tied up.

How to Watch: Rays vs. Red Sox

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

J.D. Martinez provided the offensive boost the Red Sox needed. He bounced back from a down season last year and was named an All-Star in July.

Right before the regular season ended, he sprained his left ankle, missing the wild-card game against the Yankees and the opener of this series. He returned for Game 2 and had an immediate impact with four hits and five RBIs.

Tampa won the AL East title in the regular season, but with Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound after a strong performance in the wild-card game in which he struck out eight and only give up one run in 5.1 innings, the Red Sox could move ahead in the ALDS.