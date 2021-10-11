How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the Rays and Red Sox entering Game 4 on Monday night, Boston will look to win the series at home over their division rivals.
    Author:

    The 2021 MLB postseason has gotten off to a very entertaining and intriguing start. In the Rays vs. Red Sox series, things have not gone exactly as expected. With Game 4 set to be played on Monday night, the Red Sox have a chance to close out the series and pull off a big upset over the Rays.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    You can live stream the Rays at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During the last game, the Red Sox were able to pull through with a 6-4 win over the Rays. Boston was led by outfielder Enrique Hernandez, who hit a home run and drove in two RBI's. On the other side of the diamond, the Rays saw Austin Meadows hit a home run and drive in two RBIs as well in the loss.

    Both of these teams were legitimate World Series contenders coming into this series. Even though the Rays won the AL East handily, they were always going to have a tough series against the Red Sox.

    With that in mind, the Red Sox will look to advance to the ALCS with a win on Monday night.

    Boston will give the starting nod on the mound to Eduardo Rodriguez. For the Rays, Collin McHugh will try to keep his team's playoff hoes alive as the starting pitcher.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16932210
    MLB

    How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

    1 minute ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16932276
    SI Guide

    After 13-Inning Thriller, Red Sox and Rays Battle Again

    3 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16933033
    MLB

    How to Watch Astros at White Sox

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16925681
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open Third Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13610099
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Valour FC

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy