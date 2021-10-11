How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

With the Rays and Red Sox entering Game 4 on Monday night, Boston will look to win the series at home over their division rivals.

The 2021 MLB postseason has gotten off to a very entertaining and intriguing start. In the Rays vs. Red Sox series, things have not gone exactly as expected. With Game 4 set to be played on Monday night, the Red Sox have a chance to close out the series and pull off a big upset over the Rays.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream the Rays at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the last game, the Red Sox were able to pull through with a 6-4 win over the Rays. Boston was led by outfielder Enrique Hernandez, who hit a home run and drove in two RBI's. On the other side of the diamond, the Rays saw Austin Meadows hit a home run and drive in two RBIs as well in the loss.

Both of these teams were legitimate World Series contenders coming into this series. Even though the Rays won the AL East handily, they were always going to have a tough series against the Red Sox.

With that in mind, the Red Sox will look to advance to the ALCS with a win on Monday night.

Boston will give the starting nod on the mound to Eduardo Rodriguez. For the Rays, Collin McHugh will try to keep his team's playoff hoes alive as the starting pitcher.