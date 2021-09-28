The Astros take on the Rays as Houston looks to maintain home-field advantage for its first-round playoff series.

The two best teams in the American League square off in the final week of the season as the Astros take on the Rays.

How to Watch Rays at Astros:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Tampa Bay can clinch home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs with a win Tuesday against Houston. A 98th win of the season would be a franchise record for the Rays.

The Astros enter the series against the Rays on a four-game skid and still have yet to clinch the AL West title. They are 4.5 games up on the Mariners and will look to seal the division win against Tampa Bay.

They are also three games up on the White dox, who have clinched the AL Central, for the second seed in the playoffs, and will look to maintain that lead and home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

During the only series between these teams this season, the Astros came out on top, winning two out of the three games. The Rays had a batting average of .189 and let up double the number of runs they scored.

