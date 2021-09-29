September 29, 2021
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

These are the two best teams in the American League, and this game could be a preview of a potential ALCS rematch.
Author:

In a preview of what could be an ALCS matchup, the series opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros did not disappoint. 

 Houston won in a 4-3 decision. The only time the Rays weren't trailing was in the bottom of the ninth. The Astros were able to tie it in the bottom of the eighth. Then the Rays got the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. The Astros won on two walks with the bases loaded of all things. 

How to Watch: Rays vs. Astros

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Rays vs. Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros will likely play the White Sox in the ALDS, and the Rays will play the AL wild-card winner since they have the best record in the AL. Right now the two wild-card spots belong to the Yankees and Red Sox, but the Blue Jays and Mariners are right on their tails. 

This series is still very important, as the Astros haven't technically clinched the division. They are 4 1/2 games ahead of the Mariners. This series is important to create momentum for the AL's two best teams. These two met last year in the ALCS, and the Astros are clamoring for revenge after losing in seven games after being down 3-0.

This game will feature Drew Rasmussen for the Rays, who only has 54 innings on the season but could be a very useful arm in the playoffs with his 2.67 ERA. Luis Garcia is going for the Astros. He has become a reliable starter, slotting in perfectly behind Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

