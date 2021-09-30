How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Astros looking to clinch the AL West, they will take on the AL East champion Rays.
Author:

The 2021 MLB regular season is coming to a close, and there are only a few teams still fighting to make sure they get into the playoffs. One of those teams is the Houston Astros, who are 3 1/2 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and can clinch the AL West  with a win over the Rays on Thursday. Tampa Bay has already clinched the AL East.

How to Watch: Rays at Astros

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Rays at Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays have surprised baseball this season, outperforming the high-cost rosters of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the AL East.

So far in this three-game series, the Astros took Game 1 and the Rays took Game 2 Tonight will be the rubber match to decide who wins this series.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Rays got a dominant 7-0 win. They were led by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who hit his 11th home run of the year and had three RBIs.

With a chance to close out the AL West division, the Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. (12-5, 3.17 ERA). Collin McHugh (6-1, 1.60 ERA) will get the start for the Rays.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
