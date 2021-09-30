How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

With the Astros looking to clinch the AL West, they will take on the AL East champion Rays.

The 2021 MLB regular season is coming to a close, and there are only a few teams still fighting to make sure they get into the playoffs. One of those teams is the Houston Astros, who are 3 1/2 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and can clinch the AL West with a win over the Rays on Thursday. Tampa Bay has already clinched the AL East.

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The Rays have surprised baseball this season, outperforming the high-cost rosters of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the AL East.

So far in this three-game series, the Astros took Game 1 and the Rays took Game 2 Tonight will be the rubber match to decide who wins this series.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Rays got a dominant 7-0 win. They were led by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who hit his 11th home run of the year and had three RBIs.

With a chance to close out the AL West division, the Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. (12-5, 3.17 ERA). Collin McHugh (6-1, 1.60 ERA) will get the start for the Rays.

