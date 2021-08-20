How to Watch Rangers at Red Sox

Chris Sale is on the mound as the Rangers and Red Sox are set to begin an intriguing three-games series Friday night.

Coming into this weekend's series between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, the stakes are very different for the two teams. Boston is in a battle for the American League East division and a potential wild-card playoff berth while the Rangers are well out of postseason contention.

This is the definition of a "trap" series for Boston. Even though the Rangers are just 42-79 and the Red Sox are 69-54, this series could be more difficult than expected.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox currently sit 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They are also now 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the division after suffering a three-game sweep to their bitter rivals this week.

The Rangers are coming off of a rough three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Getting back on track with some surprising wins over the Red Sox would be a welcome sight in Texas.

In the first game of the series, the Red Sox are scheduled to start Chris Sale (1-0 record, 3.80 ERA). Sale is a superstar who made his comeback from injury recently, and Boston always feels safe with him on the mound. For the Rangers, Dane Dunning (5-7 record, 4.06 ERA) will take the mound.

While everything on paper seems to signal a Red Sox win, the Rangers have nothing to lose and could pull off an upset. Make sure to tune in.

