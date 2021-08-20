How to Watch Rangers at Red Sox

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Coming into this weekend's series between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, the stakes are very different for the two teams. Boston is in a battle for the American League East division and a potential wild-card playoff berth while the Rangers are well out of postseason contention.
This is the definition of a "trap" series for Boston. Even though the Rangers are just 42-79 and the Red Sox are 69-54, this series could be more difficult than expected.
How to Watch:
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
TV Channel: NESN
Live Stream: You can stream the Rangers at Red Sox game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Red Sox currently sit 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They are also now 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the division after suffering a three-game sweep to their bitter rivals this week.
The Rangers are coming off of a rough three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Getting back on track with some surprising wins over the Red Sox would be a welcome sight in Texas.
In the first game of the series, the Red Sox are scheduled to start Chris Sale (1-0 record, 3.80 ERA). Sale is a superstar who made his comeback from injury recently, and Boston always feels safe with him on the mound. For the Rangers, Dane Dunning (5-7 record, 4.06 ERA) will take the mound.
While everything on paper seems to signal a Red Sox win, the Rangers have nothing to lose and could pull off an upset. Make sure to tune in.
Regional restrictions may apply.