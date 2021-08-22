How to Watch Rangers at Red Sox

The Red Sox look to bounce back after getting blown out by the Rangers on Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox suffered a bad loss on Saturday when they lost to the lowly Rangers 10-1. It is a loss that the Red Sox can't afford to have right now. They have fallen back to third place in the AL East and currently sit a half-game back of the A's for the second wild card.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

A month ago it looked like the Red Sox were ready to run away with the division, now they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs completely. They need to get a win Sunday against a team that has struggled to win lately.

The Rangers are trying to play the spoiler right now and they did just that on Saturday when they cranked out 17 hits. They were able to score 10 runs without hitting. home run, something that is a rarity in today's game.

The Rangers will call on Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA) in the rubber match of their three-game series. Allard has struggled this year but has pitched well in his last two outings. In his last start, a win, against the A's he went 6.1 innings, giving up just three runs to help lead the Rangers to the win.

The desperate Red Sox will go with Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.91 ERA) to try and win the series. Eovaldi gave up just two runs in five innings in his last start, but the Red Sox were shut out and he was the tough-luck loser.

