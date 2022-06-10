How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Reynaldo Lopez, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (204 total runs).
  • The White Sox's .294 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
  • The Rangers' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 235 (4.2 per game).
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (23).
  • In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 60th in home runs and 104th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is batting .281 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Robert ranks 88th in home runs and 136th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox with 23 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger paces the White Sox with seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Semien is batting .222 with six home runs and 22 RBI for Texas this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Semien's home run total ranks 88th and his RBI tally is 121st.
  • Corey Seager's 11 home runs are most among Texas batters. He's driven in 25 runs this season while slugging .405.
  • Among all major league hitters, Seager is 23rd in home runs and 83rd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (36) this season. He has a .225 batting average and a .432 slugging percentage.
  • Jonah Heim is batting .254 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

6/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

6/7/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

