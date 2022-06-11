Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez will attempt to slow down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
  • The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (212 total).
  • The White Sox are 25th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 238 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 23 runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 61st, and his RBI tally places him 109th.
  • Luis Robert is batting .280 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Robert is 92nd in homers and 140th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has a team-high 23 runs batted in.
  • Jake Burger has swatted a team- leading seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .224 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Seager is 16th in home runs and 81st in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .218 with an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Semien is 92nd in homers and 124th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .230 average, 11 homers and 37 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .276 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 21 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

6/7/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
