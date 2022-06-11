Jun 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez will attempt to slow down Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league.

The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (212 total).

The White Sox are 25th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 238 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 23 runs.

Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 61st, and his RBI tally places him 109th.

Luis Robert is batting .280 with five doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Among all MLB batters, Robert is 92nd in homers and 140th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Jake Burger has swatted a team- leading seven home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .224 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Seager is 16th in home runs and 81st in RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .218 with an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Semien is 92nd in homers and 124th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .230 average, 11 homers and 37 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .276 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 21 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 6/7/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox - Away 6/12/2022 White Sox - Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away

