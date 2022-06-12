How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (221 total, 3.9 per game).

The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Rangers' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .293.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.

Abreu's home runs rank him 64th in baseball, and he is 106th in RBI.

Robert has a club-best .278 batting average.

Robert is 98th in homers and 137th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn has driven in a team-high 25 runs batted in.

Jake Burger has swatted a team-high eight long balls.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia is batting .234 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .411.

Among all major league hitters, Seager is 20th in home runs and 78th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Home 6/10/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Home 6/11/2022 Rangers L 11-9 Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away 6/14/2022 Tigers - Away 6/15/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Astros - Away 6/18/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/12/2022 White Sox - Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Tigers - Away

