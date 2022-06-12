How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (221 total, 3.9 per game).
- The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Rangers' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Rangers rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .293.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.
- Abreu's home runs rank him 64th in baseball, and he is 106th in RBI.
- Robert has a club-best .278 batting average.
- Robert is 98th in homers and 137th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn has driven in a team-high 25 runs batted in.
- Jake Burger has swatted a team-high eight long balls.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia is batting .234 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .411.
- Among all major league hitters, Seager is 20th in home runs and 78th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit seven home runs with 22 RBI.
White Sox and Rangers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Home
6/11/2022
Rangers
L 11-9
Home
6/12/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/14/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/15/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/18/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
L 8-3
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/12/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/14/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/16/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/17/2022
Tigers
-
Away
