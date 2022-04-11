How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Gomber will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Rangers ranked 29th in the league with a .232 batting average.

Last season the Rangers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (625 total, 3.9 per game).

Last year the Rangers ranked last in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.

The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Rockies ranked 11th in the league with 739 total runs scored last season.

The Rockies had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rangers Impact Players

Last season, Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.

Nate Lowe collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .415 SLG.

Adolis Garcia finished last season with 31 home runs, 90 RBI and a batting average of .243.

Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Rockies Impact Players

Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.

Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.

Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.

Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Blue Jays L 10-8 Away 4/9/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Blue Jays W 12-6 Away 4/11/2022 Rockies - Home 4/12/2022 Rockies - Home 4/14/2022 Angels - Home 4/15/2022 Angels - Home 4/16/2022 Angels - Home 4/17/2022 Angels - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers - Away 4/12/2022 Rangers - Away 4/14/2022 Cubs - Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home

