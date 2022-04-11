How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Gomber will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Rangers ranked 29th in the league with a .232 batting average.
  • Last season the Rangers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (625 total, 3.9 per game).
  • Last year the Rangers ranked last in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.
  • The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Rockies ranked 11th in the league with 739 total runs scored last season.
  • The Rockies had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rangers Impact Players

  • Last season, Semien had a .265 batting average with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .415 SLG.
  • Adolis Garcia finished last season with 31 home runs, 90 RBI and a batting average of .243.
  • Corey Seager hit .306 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
  • Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
  • Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-8

Away

4/9/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 12-6

Away

4/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
