How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Martin Perez and Chad Kuhl the starting pitchers.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.
- Last season the Rangers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (625 total, 3.9 per game).
- Last year the Rangers ranked last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
- The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
Rangers Impact Players
- Marcus Semien hit 45 home runs last season, drove in 102 runs and posted a .265 batting average.
- Nate Lowe collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .415 SLG.
- Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.
- Corey Seager collected 108 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .521 SLG.
Rockies Impact Players
- Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
- Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
- Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
- Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Rangers and Rockies Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Blue Jays
L 10-8
Away
4/9/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 12-6
Away
4/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-4
Home
4/12/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
