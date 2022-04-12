How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) and left fielder Brad Miller (13) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Martin Perez and Chad Kuhl the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.
  • Last season the Rangers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (625 total, 3.9 per game).
  • Last year the Rangers ranked last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.
  • The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Marcus Semien hit 45 home runs last season, drove in 102 runs and posted a .265 batting average.
  • Nate Lowe collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .415 SLG.
  • Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.
  • Corey Seager collected 108 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .521 SLG.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
  • Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
  • Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-8

Away

4/9/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 12-6

Away

4/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-4

Home

4/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
