How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Martin Perez and Chad Kuhl the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Rangers' .232 batting average ranked 29th in the league.

Last season the Rangers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (625 total, 3.9 per game).

Last year the Rangers ranked last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.

The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Marcus Semien hit 45 home runs last season, drove in 102 runs and posted a .265 batting average.

Nate Lowe collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .415 SLG.

Adolis Garcia finished with a .243 average, 31 home runs and 90 RBI last season.

Corey Seager collected 108 hits, posted an OBP of .394 and a .521 SLG.

Rockies Impact Players

Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.

Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.

Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.

Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Blue Jays L 10-8 Away 4/9/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Blue Jays W 12-6 Away 4/11/2022 Rockies L 6-4 Home 4/12/2022 Rockies - Home 4/14/2022 Angels - Home 4/15/2022 Angels - Home 4/16/2022 Angels - Home 4/17/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Mariners - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers - Away 4/14/2022 Cubs - Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home

