Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn will take the mound first for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.
  • The Rangers have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (277 total runs).
  • The Rangers are 26th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 169 total runs (2.6 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 13 home runs.
  • Seager's home runs place him 20th in baseball, and he ranks 78th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 43 RBI.
  • Including all major league batters, Garcia is 26th in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .225.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .275 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Harold Castro has been key for Detroit with 41 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
  • Castro ranks 180th in homers and 205th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Schoop is slugging .305 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 18 runs.
  • Among all major league batters, Schoop ranks 137th in home runs and 176th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .294 average this season with three homers and 21 RBI.
  • Willi Castro has 36 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Rangers and Tigers Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

L 9-2

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

White Sox

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-1

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

L 13-0

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
