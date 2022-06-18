Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn will take the mound first for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rangers vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Rangers are 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

The Rangers have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (277 total runs).

The Rangers are 26th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 169 total runs (2.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 13 home runs.

Seager's home runs place him 20th in baseball, and he ranks 78th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 43 RBI.

Including all major league batters, Garcia is 26th in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .225.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .275 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

Harold Castro has been key for Detroit with 41 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Castro ranks 180th in homers and 205th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Schoop is slugging .305 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 18 runs.

Among all major league batters, Schoop ranks 137th in home runs and 176th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has a .294 average this season with three homers and 21 RBI.

Willi Castro has 36 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Rangers and Tigers Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 6/14/2022 Astros L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Astros L 9-2 Home 6/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Tigers W 7-0 Away 6/18/2022 Tigers - Away 6/19/2022 Tigers - Away 6/21/2022 Phillies - Home 6/22/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Nationals - Home 6/25/2022 Nationals - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox L 5-1 Home 6/15/2022 White Sox L 13-0 Home 6/16/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Home 6/17/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home 6/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/22/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Regional restrictions apply.